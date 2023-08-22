KP Governor Ghulam Ali likely to be replaced

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali is likely to be replaced after reservations from the coalition parties, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, Haji Ghulam Ali is expected to be replaced and the names of Owais Ghani, Shaukat Ullah and Alam Khattak are under consideration for the governor spot.

Sources claimed that JUI-F was also convinced on the replacement of Governor KP. ANP and PPP had shown reservations on Ghulam Ali as governor KP.

JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali was appointed as Governor KP after Awami National Party (ANP), an ally of the PDM government refused from taking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship.

The sources privy to the development said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties agreed on the name of JUI-F leader.

The post fell vacant since PTI leader Shah Farman stepped down soon after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the prime minister in April this year.