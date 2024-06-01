web analytics
KP Governor House won't become centre of any conspiracy: Kundi

LAHORE: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the KP’s governor house will not become the centre of any conspiracy, ARY News reported on Saturday. 

He also urged to take the May-9 accused to their logical end. “I am ready to visit him if Ali Amin Gandapur has any problem,” talking to media here at Mazar-e-Iqbal Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was using the language that could not lead to a solution to the problem,” KP governor said. “I have always urged him to go to the federal government and discuss the matter with logic,” Kundi further said.

He said that the KP’s governor house will not become the centre of any conspiracy. “I will fight the case of the province with the federation,” he further said.

“We can get the rights of the province by improving our mutual working relations,” Governor Kundi said. “The inability or ineligibility could not be hide by issuing statements,” he added.

“If the PTI is ready to apologize for its mistakes and sit with political parties, we are also ready,” Kundi said.

