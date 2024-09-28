KP governor Kundi served notice in Gandapur defamation case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has been served a legal notice in a defamation case filed by Faisal Amin, brother of KP Chief Minister, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notice sought a reply from the governor by October 29. The defamation case was filed after Governor Kundi made allegations of corruption against the chief minister and others on a TV show. The legal notice sent to the governor for an apology was not answered.

The notice states that the governor’s baseless allegations have damaged the political reputation of the chief minister and others. The case will be heard by the Additional District Judge.

Yesterday, Faisal Amin, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur filed a defamation suit against Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for leveling corruption allegations.

Gandapur’s brother filed a defamation case against Faisal Karim Kundi in the district court as the governor failed to reply to the legal notice urging him to seek an apology and pay Rs500 mln.

He stated that Governor Kundi’s allegations of corruption against him and the CM on a TV show had damaged his reputation and attempted to harm his political career.

Prior to this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur sent a defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.