KP Governor meets Saudi ambassador, discusses aid for Khyber TDPs

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday visited the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad and met Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor also held talks with the Saudi envoy regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance for temporary displaced persons (TDPs) who were forced to migrate from Khyber district.

The Saudi Ambassador assured the Governor that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre would provide relief items for the TDPs of Khyber.

He reiterated that Saudi Arabia highly values its relationship with Pakistan and has consistently stood by the country in times of need.

The Saudi ambassador also expressed condolences over recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

On the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the people of Pakistan, including those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, share deep affection and heartfelt respect for Saudi Arabia. He added that the Kingdom has always extended generous support to Pakistan and its people during challenging times.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released Rs4 billion to support the temporary displacement of residents of the Tirah Valley in Khyber district ahead of a planned targeted security operation against militants.

According to an official letter issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, the funds were approved for ongoing activities related to the depopulation of Tirah and other operational preparations in the district.

The funds have been released under the FATA Disaster Management Authority grant during the current financial year 2025–26.

The letter stated that the expenditure will be charged to the Social Protection and Rehabilitation budget and will be met from within the sanctioned budget grant for 2025–26.

It further clarified that the funds will be parked in the Special Deposit Funds Account of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) maintained under the Public Account, and will not be transferred to any designated or commercial bank account.