KP Governor says will accept SC’s decision on elections

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has asserted that the caretaker government would accept the Supreme Court (SC) decision on holding elections in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, KP governor refrained from giving date for elections for provincial assembly, saying that the caretaker government would accept the Supreme Court (SC) decision on the matter.

“The apex court will not make any decision that will push the country towards anarchy”, Haji Ghulam said, adding that the country’s politics were destroyed in the last four years.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was now regretting of their decision to dissolve the assemblies, adding that he was trying in his personal capacity to bring stakeholders together at one table.

Referring to PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek, the KP governor said that he already knew no arrests would be made under this drive. He also lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Two days earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took a suo motu notice of delay in elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

According to a statement by the Supreme Court (SC), CJP Umar Ata Bandial took the notice on a note issued received from apex court registrar. “It was learnt that a month has been passed since the dissolution of two provincial assemblies”, CJP said.

In a statement, the apex court said the bench will assess who is eligible to issue the date for polls, the constitutional responsibility of Centre and provinces, and who will fulfil the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections and when.

President announces date

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. The announced the date under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja president Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution.

The letter stated that ECP and governor KP and Punjab are not fulfilling their duties to hold elections within 90 days and the president has announced an election date to avoid violation of the constitution.

Read more: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI ASKS ECP TO ANNOUNCE KP, PUNJAB ELECTION DATES

He said that both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, which is resulting in delay and creating a serious danger to the constitution. President Arif Alvi said that it is ECP’s responsibility to hold the election in 90 days and he started the process of serious consultation on the election date.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

Comments