KP governor signs bill to raise salaries, allowances of ministers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday signed a bill to raise the salaries and allowances of ministers despite reservation on it, ARY News reported.

As per details, the governor has signed the bill and the legislation bill is now part of the constitution.

It states that official helicopter is now available for private booking on rent.

After signing the new amendment all the helicopter flights after November 2008 are all legal now and no one can raise objection on this matter now.

The ministers, special assistant and government officers can use the official KP helicopter.

Read more: GOVERNOR KP SENDS BACK ‘HELICOPTER LEGISLATION’ TO GOVERNMENT

Earlier, governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent back legislation on the use of official helicopter for review to the government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali urged the government for new legislation over the matter.

“According to the bill, the official helicopter can be given to ministers, advisers and special assistants for use,” governor said. “I have told them to review the bill over the use of the government helicopter,” he further said.

“What was the need of the new legislation on official helicopter,” he questioned. “A copter has been out of work and another under the use of the chief minister,” he further said.

“We are clearing the dirt of the past,” Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Barrister Saif’s statement has been at variance to the provincial government, Ghulam Ali said.

Comments