KP govt announces major changes in recruitment rules

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has amended rules pertaining to recruitment, promotions, and transfers in the public sector departments, abolishing the son quota for jobs, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the amendments include the abolition of Rule 10, sub-clause 4, and partial abolition of clause 2, which pertained to the recruitment of government servants’ children.

As a result of these amendments, the children of government servants who die or become disabled during service will no longer be entitled to employment. Previously, the children of such servants were given employment under the son quota.

It is worth noting that during the caretaker government’s tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 9,762 recruitments were made between January 23, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

The majority of these recruitments, 4,019, were made in the police department, followed by 192 in the municipal department, 159 in the prisons department, and so on.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Bill 2025, which allowed for the firing of government servants recruited during the caretaker government’s tenure.

