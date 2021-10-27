KP govt announces to hold special exam for students from Nov 25

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday announced to hold a special exam for students who failed to secure satisfactory marks in the last exams, ARY NEWS reported.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the students who had secured fewer marks in this year’s exam held under COVID-19 SOPs would get another chance to improve their grades.

He said that all educational boards have been directed to hold the exams in the province from November 25. “I will ask students to avail the opportunity and improve their grades,” the KP education minister said.

The matric and intermediate exams were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in July with approximately 1.45 million students appearing in papers of eight education boards. The matric students appeared in four papers while the intermediate students in three papers.

Recently, the education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province ordered a probe related to marking in matric and intermediate exams that saw students securing overall 100 percent-1100 or above 1090- marks.

A notification issued by the elementary and secondary education department read that in the wake of recent high scoring by students in SSC and HSC board exams, the provincial minister has taken notice of the situation.

It said that an eight-member fact-finding committee has been formed to probe the matter having a mandate to verify and assess individual papers of candidates securing over 1090 marks in matric and intermediate exams.

