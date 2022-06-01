KP govt announces to launch Insaf Food Card

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to launch Insaf Food Card program across the province in the first week of June.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Peshawar under the chair of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The meeting was informed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the provincial food department and Bank of Khyber for execution of the Insaf Food Card scheme.

The scheme would cost Rs25.5 billion annually while the provincial cabinet had already approved funds to this end.

Under the Scheme, deserving households would be provided with Rs2,100 per month for purchasing essential food commodities.

A total of 5 million individuals in the province will benefit from the food card scheme which is 12 percent of the total population of the province.

Read: PTI govt decides expanding scope of Sehat Insaf Cards

The meeting also decided to continue provision of subsidized wheat flour to people.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mahmood Khan said the Insaf Food Programme was another flagship project of the provincial government after the Sehat Insaf Card.

KP government is committed to provide maximum relief to the people, he added.

Comments