KP govt bans brick kilns to curb smog, pollution

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to impose a ban on traditional brick kilns as part of efforts to control environmental pollution and smog.

According to the provincial Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), all traditional brick kilns in Peshawar must be shut down by November 15. The EPA has issued a formal notification to the Brick Kiln Association in this regard.

The letter states that the production of bricks using old chimney-based methods has been identified as a major contributor to smog and air pollution in Peshawar and surrounding areas.

It further noted that many brick kilns have not yet transitioned to the modern Zigzag technology, which is considered more environment-friendly.

The EPA has restricted brick production to Zigzag-technology kilns only, directing all operators to convert their units accordingly.

The KP EPA asserted that traditional kiln operations pose serious risks to both the environment and public health, and that police and district administrations have been tasked with ensuring the closure of all outdated kilns operating under old methods.

Meanwhile, Punjab has launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles across the province to address the increasing threat of smog.

As per details, Director General of Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh announced smoke-emitting vehicles will no longer be allowed on the roads starting today. He directed the traffic police to immediately launch a crackdown against all such vehicles.

The DG Environment further ordered that any vehicle operating without a valid fitness certificate should be taken off the road without delay.

He also instructed authorities to clear traffic congestion, particularly at busy hotspots across the city.