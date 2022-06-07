KP govt decides to celebrate minorities’ festivals

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate minorities’ festivals at the state level, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Special Assistant for Minority Affairs Wazirzada said that the KP government has formulated a strategy to celebrate the festivals of minorities at the state-level.

In this regard, the KP’s endowment department has signed an agreement of Rs300 million with a private company. “Three festivals of the minority community in the province will be celebrated at the state level,” the special assistant added.

Wazirzada further said that the provincial government would also start exposure programmes for minority youth, while interfaith conferences will be held for religious harmony.

Comments