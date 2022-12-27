Legislation for helicopter use: KP govt rejects governor’s objections

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has rejected the objections raised by the governor on the amendment bill related to the ministers’ salaries and perks, as well as the use of the helicopter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the speaker’s secretariat wrote a letter to the Governor’s House. In its letter, the provincial government stated that the governor’s objection was a constitutional violation in accordance with Articles 115 and 116 of the Constitution.

It stated that the governor is bound to promulgate the mini bill approved by the provincial government. The KP government made amendments regarding the use of helicopter in the amended legislation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KP governor raised objections to the use of the KP government’s helicopter other than the chief minister and governor. The government also returned the amendment bill to the KP Assembly Secretariat.

