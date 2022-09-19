KP govt launches application to assess flood damages

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a mobile application to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the KP government has launched a mobile application for assessing the damaged house in flood-affected areas in a bid to ensure transparent relief compensation to the affectees.

In a statement, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director-General (DG) said that pictures of the affected house and owner’s CNIC would be uploaded on the application.

The compensation would be transferred through ATMs and checkbooks of Bank of Khyber, the DG PDMA noted.

Rs0.4 million will be provided to the owners, whose houses were completely damaged, while in case of partially damaged houses, Rs160,000 will be provided.

It is pertinent to mention here that the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) suffered losses worth Rs2.93 billion in recent floods triggered by heavy rains.

According to details, the flash floods have severely affected primary healthcare system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The losses to KP’s health system were revealed in an assessment survey.

Sources told ARY News that the District Health Officers (DHOs) have sent the report on flood damage to the provincial government. The report revealed that the province’s healthcare system suffered losses worth $2.93 billion.

