KP govt launches mobile app for flood victims’ compensation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched a mobile app–based digital payment system to ensure transparent and timely compensation for flood victims.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the app, Digital Disaster Compensation Management, developed by the KP Information Technology Board and integrated with the government’s central service delivery platform “Dastak.”

Through the system, flood-affected families can upload details of property losses, submit claims, and receive compensation directly online. The automated mechanism uses geo-tagging to verify damages and prevent false claims, making the entire process paperless and cashless.

A dedicated dashboard will provide real-time data on damages and payments to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials.

Calling it a “major step” toward transparent and swift payments, Gandapur praised the IT Board for developing the app in record time. “The app will ensure not only speedy relief for victims but also complete transparency in the process,” he said.