KP govt orders cable operators to restore ARY News transmission

KARACHI: Following the Sindh High Court (SHC) directives, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday ordered cable operators and distributors to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News.

The KP government has directed divisional commissioners to ensure restoration of ARY News transmission on distribution networks.

The development comes hours after the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News.

The SHC single-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the plea and issued directives to PEMRA and cable operators to immediately restore the ARY News transmission.

The court has directed the media regulatory authority to take action against cable operaters, who defy the Sindh High Court’s decision.

During the hearing, Justice Aqeel Abbasi should take action as per rules and court orders. “The PEMRA should utilize its broad powers to implement the court’s decision,” the judge said, asking how can a cable operator defy PEMRA’s instructions.

A countrywide Black Day was observed on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

On the call of President PFUJ Afzal Butt, journalists across Pakistan observed Black Day to lodge protests against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

