KP govt plans to allow use of helicopters by officials

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to amend the law to ensure the use of official helicopters and planes by government officials at public expense, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial government has decided to amend the law on the salaries and benefits of ministers. According to the proposed amendment, government officials will be allowed to use official helicopters and planes at public expense.

The proposed law stated that Provincial Chief Minister will be able to use helicopters and planes for official purposes.

“The Chief Minister will be authorized to procure helicopters and airplanes from the open market at government expense,” the proposed law stated, adding that government officials can use official helicopters and planes with the permission of the chief executive.

The draft amendment will be presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly tomorrow (Friday).

