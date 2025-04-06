web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

‘KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Finance Minister, Muzamil Aslam said that  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  government had disbursed 80 percent of its development fundsby the end of March, setting a record compared to other provinces.

In a statement, he said that  Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved an additional 27 percent increase in the development budget, with Rs. 27 billion expected to be released soon for ongoing and new projects.

“In my two-decade-long career, I have never witnessed development funds surpassing initial estimates like this,” he said.

He highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to accelerated progress. The swift fund release aims to boost infrastructure, health, and education projects across the province, ensuring timely completion ahead of the fiscal year’s end.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.