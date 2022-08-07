KP govt releases funds to cash-strapped public universities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has issued funds to the four cash-strapped public universities in the province that were unable to pay salaries to their employees, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued by the provincial government, the four universities were issued Rs391 million to fulfill their financial needs.

According to sources, the varsities were unable to pay salaries to their employees for months owing to lack of funds. Education Minister Kamran Bangash however rejected the impression and said that no university in the provincial is facing a financial crunch.

In June this year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced to regularise all teachers working on ad hoc basis from the date of appointment.

The provincial chief executive announced the development during a meeting with a delegation of Young Teachers Association in Peshawar.

During the meeting, CM Mahmood Khan announced to maintain the seniority of permanent teachers from the date of appointment. “The annual increment of these teachers will also be included in the basic salary”, the KP CM announced.

Mahmood Khan said that he has signed the summary for regularisation of ad hoc teachers. “After the approval from provincial cabinet, the bill for regularising ad hoc teachers will be sent to the KP assembly,” he told the delegation.

The Chief Minister further said that the provincial government had already completed all the formalities to regularise all teachers who are working on an ad hoc basis.

He pointed out that the education sector has been a priority of the provincial government from day one. “Along with other educational reforms, thousands of teachers were recruited on merit basis,” he said, adding that the ultimate goal was to improve the quality of education in the province.

