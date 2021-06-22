KP govt announces to start second shift in schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to start second shift in public sector schools of the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial decided to start the second shift at primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in the province from August.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai in a statement said that the second shift would be first started in schools located in far-flung areas of the province.

اگست سے سکولوں میں سیکنڈ شفٹ پروگرام شروع کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے۔ خیبر پختونخواہ کے دور دراز ناردرن علاقوں سے سیکنڈ شفٹ سکول کا آغاز کیا جاۓ گا۔ سیکنڈ شفٹ پروگرام کا مقصد سکول ڈراپ آؤٹ ریٹ کو کم کرنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/dsn55LWwCT — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) June 22, 2021

The main reason to start the second shift in schools was to lower down the school dropout rate, he added.

The minister said new teachers would be hired for the second shift in public sector schools and all schools would be upgraded.

تمام سکولوں کو اپ گریڈ کیا جاۓ گا۔ پرائمری سکول میں سیکنڈ شفٹ میں مڈل ، مڈل میں ہائی اور ہائیر سیکنڈری سکول شروع ہو گا ۔ سیکنڈ شفٹ سکول میں نئے اور موجودہ اساتذہ دونوں کو بھرتی کیا جاۓ گا۔ — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) June 22, 2021

Earlier on January 7, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) had announced hiring 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province.

Talking to media Peshawar, the KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai had said that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of new academic session.