KP govt seeks Centre’s support to resolve ‘fiscal instability’

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has sought federal government’s support to resolve financial instability, demanding the provision of due share of the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan has penned down a letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, seeking federal government’s support to resolve financial instability in the province.

In the letter, the provincial chief executive said that the Centre had agreed to provide development funds for the newly merged districts. “The Centre owes Rs144 billion to province from the fiscal year 2019 till now,” it added.

“The federal government also owes Rs469 billion under the AIP programme of the merged districts and Rs25 billion in terms of federal tax assessment,” it added.

Moreover, Rs50 billion and Rs2.5 billion were due in net profit of electricity and oil and gas royalty. The letter claimed that Rs935 million were required for the completion of four under-construction dams under the Federal PSDP.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also sought Rs10 billion for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. It also demanded the restoration of100 mmcf of gas allocated for power generation in the province.

