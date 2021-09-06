KP govt shuts academic institutions in 8 districts amid Covid rise

PESHAWAR: In at least eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts, the government has Monday announced shutting the academic institutions in order to curb the rising Covid trend in the province, ARY News reported.

From September 6 to 11, all the education centres in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, D. I. Khan among other districts will remain shut, the education ministry said.

The KP education ministry followed Punjab’s, amid a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, as the government there introduced series of measures late last week in order to stop the spread of the virus including the closure of colleges and universities in the province.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Department has announced the closure of all public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes.

The cities where medical colleges and universities will remain closed from Sept 4 to 11 include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

It may be noted that in the daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), COVID-19 has today claimed 57 new lives, during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,613 persons tested positive for COVID-19.