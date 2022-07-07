KP govt signs MoU with Centre for revival of IMF deal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday announced that the provincial government has signed the Fiscal Responsibility memorandum of understanding (MoU), a demand from the IMF for the release of the loan tranches, ARY NEWS reported.

The IMF has asked the federal government to take understanding from the provinces that they will present a surplus budget for FY 2022-23.

Taimur Khan Jhagra in a message from his Twitter handle said that they have signed the MoU with conditions attached to it, despite their strongest political reservations.

GoKP has signed the Fiscal Responsibility MoU with conditionalities, despite our strongest political reservations. Contrast with PMLN Punjab govt buying votes through a Rs 148 bln unbudgeted subsidy the rest of Pakistan would finance.

My statement.https://t.co/531TtVzMrh — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) July 7, 2022



In his video message, the KP finance minister said that they have talked to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail regarding the withdrawal of cuts in funds allocated for erstwhile tribal areas and sehat card facility for six million people of the formerly tribal areas.

“Despite our reservations with the Centre, we have taken the decision in the interest of the nation,” he said adding that under the understanding reached the allocation under the National Finance Commission will be reviewed.

