KP Govt to establish crematoriums, graveyards for minorities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish crematoriums and graveyards for minorities in various districts of the province.

The government will purchase land with funds allocated for the project, provincial Auqaf department papers read.

“Rs 500 million have been earmarked for the worship places in Chitral, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan districts”.

Crematoriums for Hindus will be established in Nowshera, DI Khan, Bannu and Hangu districts, according to official papers.

The government will purchase land for Christian cemeteries in Mardan, Kohat, Swat and DI Khan.

Moreover, Rs 50 million have been allocated for land purchase for the minority Kelash community in Lower Chitral.

Provincial government will also provide financial assistance to 139 churches, 26 Hindu temples, 19 Gurdwaras and 18 worship places of Kelash community.

The government will provide five lac rupees each to each worship place of minorities in the province.

Moreover, special funds have been allocated for 35 churches, 10 temples, six gurdwaras and nine graveyards.

Apart of it development funds will be released for 31 residential colonies of minorities people.

KP government spent eight million rupees for purchase of articles for worship places of minorities, including generators, chairs, sound systems, water tanks and electric water coolers.

The province also spending 61 million rupees for scholarships to minorities students including Rs 50,000 per student scholarship to 388 intermediate students.