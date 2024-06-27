KP govt to form judicial commission to investigate May 09 riots

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday decided to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 09 riots, ARY News reported.

A significant cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur concluded with several key decisions aimed at governance and infrastructure development across the province.

The cabinet approved the proposal to establish a judicial commission to investigate the incidents that occurred on May 9.

Additionally, the cabinet greenlit the creation of 565 new positions within the police force for the Kalachi subdivision of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

Another crucial decision involved the extension of the traffic warden system to other divisional headquarters, modeled after the successful implementation in Peshawar.

The extention of the traffic warden system will see the establishment of 1,179 posts to manage traffic flow and ensure road safety.

On the other hand, the cabinet also approved Rs. 319.627 million in additional funds for Razmak, Spinkai, and Wana Cadet Colleges located in the South and North Waziristan Tribal District areas of KP.

In a move aimed at addressing accommodation needs, the cabinet sanctioned a 100 percent increase in rents for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa houses in Islamabad and Abbottabad, as well as for the Shahi Guest House in Peshawar.

The cabinet also approved to bring the 53 km Yakh Tangi Puran Road Shangla KP and the 18 km Kalam-Uttar Gabral road under provincial jurisdiction.