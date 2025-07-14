KP heavy rain, thunderstorm kill six including woman in 24 hours: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least six people lost their lives as heavy rains, thunderstorm wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the torrential rain killed six including one woman, a man and four children while injuring one in last 24 hours.

The rain related incidents also partially damaged three homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA report stated.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued a flood alert for the Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River amid rising water levels.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, a moderate flood situation developed at the barrage, where water discharge has reached 418,000 cusecs, with further increase expected.

The Punjab PDMA warned of a continued rise in river flow and urged concerned departments to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, minor flood conditions were also reported at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

In response, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments—including Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Health— were directed to complete all emergency preparations in advance.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious and adhere to official safety guidelines. In case of emergencies, the public can contact the PDMA’s helpline at 1129.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, raising concerns over potential urban flooding in the area.

According to details, urban flooding threat has been issued for July 15 to August 31 due to heavy rainfall predictions.

In this context, a flood emergency has been declared in the city, and all relevant departments have been placed on high alert, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner said.

The Rawalpindi district administration has established seven flood relief camps, which will provide food, medicine, clean water, shelter, and security.

Rawalpindi DC stated that continuous 24-hour monitoring of Nullah Lai and other seasonal streams is underway.