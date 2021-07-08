KP announces hike in penalties to curb traffic violations

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) traffic police announced on Thursday a hike in penalties to curb driving offences that often lead to fatal road accidents.

Following the approval of the provincial cabinet, the police jacked up the traffic fines.

According to the new fines, over-speeding and signal violation will attract a fine of Rs1,000 while a four-wheeler and a two wheeler without licence will be punishable with a fine of Rs1,000 and Rs500, respectively.

The penalty for driving on the wrong side will be Rs600 for motorbike and Rs2,000 for a small car.

Underage driving will attract Rs5,000 fine while not fastening seat belt will invite a fine of Rs1,000.