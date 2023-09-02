KP hospitals on high alert amid rising chicken pox cases

PESHAWAR: A high alert has been issued in hospitals of several KP districts amid the increasing chicken pox cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a high alert in hospitals in district Chitral and Khyber amid the rise in chickenpox cases.

The rise in chicken pox cases was reported Mastuj and Tirah areas of Khyber district while cases are increasing in Chitral district as well.

Meanwhile, the KP health advisor directed the concerned authorities to ensure the availability of medicines in both districts.

Yesterday, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan took notice of the outbreak of chicken pox disease in the remote village of Harchin in Upper Chitral district.

The Chief Minister directed the Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anwar to take effective measures to treat the female students of the government school of Harchin village affected by the disease, an official handout said.

CM Azam Khan said special medical teams should be sent to the area for the treatment of the affected girls, besides monitoring the disease to control its further spread, he added.

Chickenpox

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It can cause an itchy, blister-like rash among other symptoms. The rash first appears on the chest, back, and face, and then spreads over the entire body.