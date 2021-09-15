KP govt announces to reopen educational institutes from tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Education department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has announced to resume in-person classes at the educational institutes from Thursday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

A handout issued from the KP education department said that educational institutes are allowed to resume in-person classes with 50 percent attendance.

“Each batch of students will attend classes three days in a week,” it said while announcing against resuming classes in the Bannu district owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

On September 10, a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments on Friday notified the closure of schools in cities with high infection rate till Sept 15.

KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai tweeted that schools in Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan will remain closed until Sept 15 in line with the NCOC’s decision.

کرونا کے بڑھتے ہوے کیسز کو مد نظر رکھتے ہوے این سی اوسی نے پہلے سے بند تعلیمی اداروں کو مزید ایک ہفتے کے لیے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا۔ کے پی میں ان اضلاع : پشاور ،ڈی آئی خان،مردان ،مالاکنڈ ،صوابی ،ہری پور، ایبٹ آباد اور مانسہرہ میں تمام سکول 15 ستمبر تک بند رہیں گے۔ — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) September 10, 2021



The Punjab government has also announced to resume in-person classes in the province with Education Minister Murad Raas saying in a Twitter message that all schools across the province will be reopened from September 16.

Murad Raas detailed that school administrations will be allowed to conduct regular classes with 50 per cent attendance besides ensuring to implement the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).