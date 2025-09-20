KP information advisor, Afghan ambassador discuss regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, met with Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, the Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, with particular emphasis on enhancing people-to-people ties, boosting bilateral trade, and exploring opportunities for collaboration to address shared security and economic challenges.

Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the security situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with a detailed discussion on the recent incidents of unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Barrister Saif stressed that peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked, and highlighted the need to further strengthen bilateral relations through continuous engagement and dialogue.

Ambassador Shakeeb assured that the Afghan government is ready to cooperate fully with Pakistan in efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the mastermind behind the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, Gul Rahman, was killed in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reports, Gul Rahman alias Ustad Mureed, an Indian-sponsored terrorist, died under mysterious circumstances in Helmand province on September 17, 2025.

Gul Rahman was the trainer and operational commander of the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan (Majeed Brigade). He was involved in several terrorist attacks against Pakistani security forces, innocent civilians, Chinese nationals and various institutions.