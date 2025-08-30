KP issues new academic calendar, introduces semester system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued a new academic calendar, introducing a semester system across the province after approval from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to the notification, the policy has been designed in view of the province’s diverse climatic conditions to ensure effective academic delivery and student well-being.

The academic year has been divided into two semesters — Spring and Fall — with separate schedules for schools in summer and winter zones.

Summer Zone:

In summer zone schools, the academic year will run from September to August. The first semester will span from September to December, and the second semester from January to May. Summer vacations will occur from June to August.

Read More: 406 people die, 245 injured in KP rainfall and flash floods: PDMA

Winter Zone:

In winter zone schools, the academic year will start in March and conclude in December. The first semester will be from March to June, while the second semester will run from August to December. Winter vacations will occur from December to February.