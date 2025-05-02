KP govt to develop tourism facilities at dams

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) government has decided to establish picnic spots at dam sites across various parts of the province to promote tourism.

Director General of Tourism and Culture Authority Habibullah Arif said that these picnic spots will initially be developed at Naryab Dam in Hangu, Kundal Dam in Swabi, and Chatri Dam in Haripur district.

He said that the initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance tourism infrastructure and improve visitor experience at popular destinations across the province.

The director general of the Tourism and Culture Authority said that providing tourists with first-rate amenities is one of the key priorities of the government.

“We are working to develop picnic areas at various dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that tourists can enjoy these scenic locations with comfort and ease,” he added.

He said the picnic spots will include walking tracks, tuck shops, restrooms, and other facilities for people visiting these areas to enjoy the natural beauty.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has banned educational field trips and picnics for government school students.

Through a notification, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed all government schools in the province not to take students on educational field trips, tours, or picnics.

As per the notification circulated to all DEOs and the merged districts, government school authorities are not allowed to take students to educational field trips, tours or picnics.

All District Education Officers have been instructed to strictly enforce the ban.