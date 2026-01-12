KP to launch home solarization scheme for merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce the home solarization scheme for the merged districts of the province.

“Under the scheme, 1,20,000 entitled households will be provided solar systems free of cost or on easy installments,” according to an official document.

“Every home will be provided a two-kilowatt solar kit along with inverter and other accessories”.

According to estimates each solar kit costing Rs 2,55,000 to Rs 3,00,000, papers read.

The project costing 13 billion rupees, which will be funded by the KP government.

The scheme will cover Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Mohmand and North and South Waziristan districts.

The solar project will be implemented with a financial model by the Bank of Khyber.

The government has proposed ‘refundable’ and ‘non-refundable’ two categories for the price of solar systems.

In refundable category a subscriber will pay 36 instalments of about Rs 8,300 per month.

In non-refundable category no amount will be paid by the beneficiary.

KP government will select the beneficiaries entitled for the solar scheme.

The Bank of Khyber will select vendors while the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) will extend technical assistance for the scheme.