KP launches app to provide quick relief to flood victims

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Monday launched ‘Flood Reporting App’ in order to provide quick relief to people affected by devasting floods, ARY News reported.

The mobile application was launched on special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan.

In a message, the minister said that the flood victims will be able to report needed assistance such as medicine or food through the Flood Reporting App.

He said that the concerned departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will ensure the provision of immediate relief to the affected victims.

پشاور: حکومت خیبرپختونخوا کا سیلاب زدگان کی فوری شکایت اور فوری ریلیف کیلئے فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ تیار

“فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ” صوبائی وزیر سائنس وانفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی @AtifKhanpti کی خصوصی ھدایات پر ہنگامی بنیادوں پر تیار کیا گیا۔#KPFloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/qHtLRtPUMk — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022

The app contains a complete system for accessing relief to victims and monitoring feedback. Through the mobile application, people will be able to report the nature of accidents and the assistance required quickly.

Pakistan floods death toll nears 1100

Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were Monday battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

Officials say 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it can also bring destruction.

Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.

