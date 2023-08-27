KP LG by-polls: Independent candidates lead with 40 seats

PESHAWAR: Independent Candidates lead the race with 40 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa LG by-polls on 72 vacant seats, ARY News reported.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 72 seats have been received by ECP.

The ECP stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 14 seats whereas JUI-F won six seats in the by-polls.

Jamat-e-Islami, ANP and PPP have won five, four and 2 seats respectively while TLP managed to get a single seat.

The voting for by-polls in 65 different village and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began today at 8 a.m. amid tight security.

The by-polls were held in 21 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

A total of 256 polling stations were established for this purpose. Out of these 159 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 84 have been declared sensitive.

Security forces were deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order and guarantee a peaceful voting experience.