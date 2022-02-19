KP LG polls: Deadline for filing nomination papers ends

PESHAWAR: The process of filing nomination papers for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has ended here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin the scrutiny of nomination papers from February 21, 2022, to February 23, 2022.

According to ECP, the confirmed list of candidates participating in the polls and the electoral signs will be issued on March 2 and 4.

The voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31, as per ECP statement.

The Supreme Court (SC) earliet suspended the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will announce names of party candidates for the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province tomorrow after a final nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, a consultative meeting of the PTI is ongoing at Bani Gala with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting, also attended by the Defence Minister and PTI KP head Pervez Khattak and district coordinators, is consulting names for candidates of 65 tehsil chairmen.

