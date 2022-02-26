KP LG polls: ECP completes scrutiny of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the scrutiny process of nomination papers for upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

For the second phase of KP LG polls in 18 districts, the scrutiny process of nomination papers of candidates in 65 tehsils was completed by the elections.

The nomination papers of 861 candidates have cleared the scrutiny of the election commission for tehsil councils.

The ECP cleared 1,830 nomination papers for the general seats in the village councils and 14,795 for neighbourhood councils.

Moreover, 3,284 nominations have cleared the scrutiny process for women’s seats.

According to ECP, the confirmed list of candidates participating in the polls and the electoral signs will be issued on March 2 and 4.

The voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31, as per ECP statement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had suspended the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

