2,032 candidates elected unopposed in KP LG polls

PESHAWAR: 2,032 candidates have been elected unopposed during the first phase of local government (LG) polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 17 districts, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Polling for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway. Polling began at 8 in the morning, will continue till 5 pm without any break.

2,032 candidates have been elected unopposed including 217 on general seats, 876 on women seats, 285 on farmers’ seats, 500 on youth seats and 154 on minorities seats.

In Peshawar, 62 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats, 145 on women seats, 105 on farmers seats, 45 on minorities seats.

In Nowshera, 12 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats, 51 on women seats, 19 on farmers seats, 34 on youth seats and 11 on minorities seats.

Nine candidates were elected unopposed on general seats in Charsadda, 55 on women seats, 9 on farmers seats, 30 on youth seats and 9 on minorities seats.

Twenty-four candidates were elected unopposed on general seats in the Khyber district, 51 on women seats, 18 on farmers seats, 30 on youth seats and 12 on minorities seats.

In Mohmand district, 15 have been elected unopposed on women seats, 5 on youth seats, whereas, 9 on general seats in Mardan, 99 on women seats, 38 on farmers seats, 68 on youth seats and 15 on youth seats.

In Swabi, 18 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats, 84 on women seats, 40 on farmers seats, 57 on youth seats and two on minorities seats.

In Kohat, six were elected unopposed on general seats, 61 on women seats, 8 on farmers seats, 23 on youth seats and 10 on minorities seats.

In Karak, nine candidates were elected unopposed on women seats, one on farmers seat, two on minorities seats. In Hangu, 14 were elected unopposed on general seats, 24 on women seats, 16 on farmers seats and one on minorities seats.

In Bannu, three were elected unopposed on general seats, 22 on women seats, 5 on farmers seats, 11 on youth seats and 7 on minorities seats.

In Lakki Marwat, 11 were elected unopposed on women seats, 3 on farmers seats, 11 on youth seats and 5 on minorities seats. In Dera Ismail Khan, 12 were elected unopposed on general seats, 53 on women seats, 12 on farmers seats, 28 on youth seats and minorities seats.

In Tank, 18 have been elected unopposed on general seats, 26 on women seats, 13 on farmers seats, 20 on youth seats and 3 on minorities seats. In Haripur, 18 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats, 78 on women seats, 14 on farmers seats, 50 on youth seats and 4 on minorities seats.

KP LG elections

The districts where polling is underway include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

The polls in the rest of the province will be held in January in the second phase.

Around 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been set up, out of which 4,188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

According to statistics, 2587 candidates are taking part in the KP elections for general councillor seats in Peshawar.

In Peshawar, there are a total of 558 women candidates in the run for 377 seats, in Nowshera 269 women for 146 seats, in Charsadda 273 candidates for 153 seats, in Mardan 339 candidates on 231 seats, in Swabi 178 women for 160 seats, in Kohat 142 women for 107 seats, in Karak 179 candidates for 61 seats, in Hangu 67 candidates for 62 seats, in Bannu 281 candidates for 116 seats, in Lakki Marwat 347 candidates for 101 seats, in Tank 169 candidates for 78 seats, in DI Khan 388 candidates for 186 seats, in Haripur 261 candidates for 180 seats and in Buner 172 female candidates for 105 seats.

Meanwhile, 19,285 candidates are contesting for the seats of general councillors at 2,359 village councils and neighbourhood councils (VCNCs) while the number of women candidates is 3,870 women seats for the same number of VCNCs.

Similarly, 7,428 candidates are running for peasant/worker seats, 6,011 for youth, and 293 for the minority. Besides, 689 candidates are contesting for the seats of mayor and tehsil chairman.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in ECP’s Peshawar office to receive polling day complaints.

