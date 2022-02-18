KP LG Polls: PTI to announce names of candidates today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will announce names of party candidates for the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today after a final nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a consultative meeting of the PTI is ongoing at Bani Gala with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting, also attended by the Defence Minister and PTI KP head Pervez Khattak and district coordinators, is consulting names for candidates of 65 tehsil chairmen.

In December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

A report previously stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would finalize the names of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates for the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after the first phase saw massive irregularity over ticket distribution.

According to sources privy to the decision made by the prime minister, the party lawmakers and office bearers would identify three names for candidates in each constituency.

“The list will then be conveyed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to the prime minister who will then make the final decision,” they said and added that lawmakers have been directed against the repetition of the same mistakes committed during the first phase of the local government elections.

