KP LG polls: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins Khan mayoral election

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur has grabbed Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat by defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami by over 20,000 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 296 polling stations, Umar Amin Gandapur secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Muhammad Kafeel Nizami bagged only 38,891 votes. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained third with 32,788 votes.

The re-polling began at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break.

According to the Election Commission, the re-polling was held on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections due to brawl and the deaths of candidates.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar. Security arrangements were also made for the maintenance of law and order on Election Day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.

