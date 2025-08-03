AGP report uncovers Rs354 billion in irregularities in KP local bodies

PESHAWAR: A staggering Rs354.12 billion in financial irregularities have been uncovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local governments, ARY News reported, quoting AGP report.

As per details, a comprehensive audit report has been released by the Auditor General of Pakistan covering the period from 2002 to 2024.

The audit report highlighted that during the fiscal year 2013–2014 alone, irregularities amounting to Rs75 billion were recorded. In 2015–2016, further discrepancies worth Rs70.52 billion were noted.

Despite the massive scale of irregularities, only Rs32.3 billion has been successfully recovered so far, the report added.

The audit attributes these financial discrepancies largely to the absence of an effective and robust administrative system within the local governance framework.

Read more: Barrister Saif accuses Maryam Nawaz of Rs10 trillion corruption in Punjab

The report strongly recommends indiscriminate action against all individuals found involved in these irregularities.

According to Secretary Local Government Saqib Raza, audit paras must first be forwarded to the respective Tehsil Audit Committees. However, the audit committees, which were constituted in 2019, have yet to become functional.

He clarified that the Auditor General has not directed the paras to the department itself, but rather to the respective tehsil administrations.