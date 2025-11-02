KP Minister accuses Ikhtiar Wali of presenting doctored video of CM Sohail Afridi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister Mena Khan Afridi and spokesperson Shafiq Jan have said that Ikhtiar Wali presented a doctored/distorted video of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi yesterday.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, KP spokesperson Shafiq Jan and Provincial Minister Mena Khan Afridi said that Ikhtiar Wali leveled allegations against the KP CM Sohail Afridi.

They said that allegations have been hurled against the KP CM since the very first day.

They also stated that these people had gone to court to prevent Sohail Afridi from becoming the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, they clarified that the KP CM’s video is not from May 9th, as he was in Peshawar that day and did not travel to Lahore.

The mentioned videos, they said, are from Zaman Park when the PTI was attacked.

They also highlighted that the KP CM has visited the court four times in his efforts to meet the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Finally, they added that they are investigating the attack on the Radio Pakistan Peshawar center, noting that the CCTV footage of the attack is still missing.

Earlier on Saturday, on the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, the portfolios of newly appointed ministers were officially announced.

The Department of Administrative Affairs announced the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers, advisers, and a special assistant. The department also issued a notification listing the names of the ministers, advisers, and special assistant.

As per the notification, Mena Khan Afridi has been given the charge of Local Bodies, Elections, and Rural Development.

Arshad Ayub Khan was given the portfolio of Elementary and Secondary Education, Dr Amjad Ali was appointed provincial minister for Housing, and Fazal Shakoor was made minister of Public Health Engineering.

Additionally, Aftab Alam Afridi has been given the charge of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights. Syed Fakhar Jahan has been given the charge of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control ministry.

Whereas Riyaz Khan has been appointed as the minister for Irrigation. Moreover, Aqib Ullah Khan was given the charge of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement department. Faisal Khan Tarkaye was made the minister for Labour.

Muzamil Aslam Sheikh retains his position as Adviser to the CM for Finance, while Taj Muhammad Tarand was appointed Adviser to the CM on Sports and Youth Affairs. The role of Special Assistant for Information has been given to Shafi Ullah Jan.