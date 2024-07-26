KP mulls to provide cheap electricity to economic zones

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is mulling to supply cheap hydropower to the economic zones from the newly hydro Power Houses of the province.

According to a spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here on Friday, the matter was discussed in a meeting held in the head office of the company with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair.

Those who attended the meeting were included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and CEO KP Transmission Lines & Grid Company Mohammad Ayub, the representatives of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB),

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) and Swati Corporation, a private power transmission company also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the importance of establishing a KP regulatory authority was emphasized to eliminate obstacles in provision of low-cost electricity to the economic zones.

Discussion covered various hydropower projects including the supply of power from Shishi Power House to Chitral zone through a 12-kilometer transmission line and the construction of an independent one kilometer transmission line from Pehur Power House to Gadoon Economic Zone. These projects are set to begin soon and will be expedited to ensure quick completion.

The possibility of establishing new economic zones in Chakdara (Lower Dir) and Mansehra was also explored, aiming to harness 1035 megawatt electricity from the Swat Region and 728 megawatt electricity from Mansehra region.

The aims and objectives of these initiatives is to boost industrialization and economic prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, potentially creating thousands of employment opportunities.

The initiative will also prove as a major step towards achieving the goal of providing cheap electricity to the economic zones of the province, marking a milestone in the industrial and economic growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.