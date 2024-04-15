KP opposition parties fight for minorities reserved seat

PESHAWAR: Two opposition parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly fighting for a reserved seat for minorities in the legislature, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the decision of awarding a reserved seat for minorities in provincial legislature to the JUI in the Peshawar High Court.

It has been petitioned in the high court that the JUI and the PML-N have equal number of 7 general seats in the house. “In case of equal number of seats of two parties the minorities special seats given to the party that wins toss”, petitioner said.

“The election commission has allotted the reserved seat to the JUI without conducting toss to decide the matter”.

Petitioner has requested to the court to declare the election commission’s decision as void seeking toss for decision over the minorities reserved seat.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had dismissed petition of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over reserved seats in assemblies.

A five-member bench of the high court had given unanimous decision on the petition.

Barrister Ali Zafar pleading the SIC’s case over the reserved seats in assemblies had said that that the election commission kept the party aside and granted reserved seats to remaining political parties.