KP police officials barred from entering CPO Peshawar without prior approval

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have imposed restrictions on the entry of police officials into the Central Police Office (CPO) in Peshawar, requiring prior written approval.

According to a letter issued by the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police (Operations), the directive has been circulated to all Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Regional Police Officers (RPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs), and heads of relevant units.

The letter states that all police personnel, from inspectors to constables, must obtain prior written permission before entering the CPO. The approval must be taken from the relevant authority and should clearly mention the purpose of the visit as well as the time of arrival.

The letter further warns that entry into the Central Police Office without prior authorization will be strictly prohibited in the future.

While the letter does not specify the reasons for imposing these restrictions, it is believed that the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier it was reported that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police decided to establish Pakistan’s first dedicated drone technology unit, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to police authorities, the new drone unit will be set up at the Nowshera Police Training Centre. It will feature a wide range of advanced systems, including anti-drone technology, surveillance drones, attack drones, operational drones, and jamming systems.

Officials said initial groundwork for the unit has already begun. A specialized IT team has been assigned to design and develop the system, while personnel selected for the unit are undergoing specialized drone-technology training. A modern IT course has also been launched for the first batch of the unit.

The upcoming drone unit will be equipped with high-resolution drone cameras, attack drones, and advanced jamming equipment. Police officials added that KP Police successfully conducted trial flights and technology tests last month.