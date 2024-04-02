KP police chief notifies major postings across province

29.9 C
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief on Tuesday notified major postings and transfers in the KP police department, ARY News reported.

Aftab Ahmed Masood has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) of KP while Kashif Zulfiqar was appointed SSP (Operations) Peshawar, according to a statement by the IG KP Office.

Additionally, Kashif Aftab was appointed SSP (Coordination) Peshawar, Ziauddin Ahmed was given charge of District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu and Sajjad Ahmed was appointed DPO Bajaur.

Iftikhar Shah has been given charge of DPO Chitral, as per the IG KP Office.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur sought the removal of the chief secretary.

As per details, the KP CM in a summary forwarded to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, sought removal of the Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry.

Ali Amin Gandapur sought the appointment of Shahab Ali Shah as the new chief secretary.

 

