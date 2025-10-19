KP police establish sniper squad to target terrorists

PESHAWAR: In a major move to strengthen counterterrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have formed a specialized Sniper Squad equipped with advanced weaponry and modern training.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar, the newly established squad will be deployed in mountainous valleys, border regions, and southern districts as part of ongoing anti-terror operations.

Each unit will comprise 10 highly trained personnel, capable of engaging hidden or distant targets with precision.

The initial deployment will focus on southern districts, the Malakand Division, and sensitive border areas to ensure a swift and effective response to terrorist threats.

To maintain operational readiness during harsh winter conditions, snipers will be equipped with thermal imaging devices, enabling clear visibility at night and in low-visibility environments such as fog.

The unit, composed of Elite Force officers, underwent three months of intensive sniper training, enhancing both their defensive and offensive capabilities.

Police officials expressed confidence that the formation of this sniper squad will significantly strengthen security measures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and help reduce terrorism-related incidents in high-risk areas.

