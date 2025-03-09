web analytics
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Police foil another terrorist attack on KP-Punjab border

TOP NEWS

DG KHAN: Police on Sunday foiled another terrorist attack on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border, ARY News reported.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.

DPO Syed Ali stated that cowardly attacks would not shake the police resolve, while RPO Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan reaffirmed that every terrorist assault would be thwarted.

Inspector General of Punjab Police praised the force’s bravery, vowing to prevent terrorists from entering Punjab and ensuring public safety at all costs.

