KP police thwart terror attack in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a terror attack on the Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, 10 to 12 terrorists, taking fortified positions, attempted to launch an assault on the station. However, the police personnel detected suspicious movements and responded swiftly with decisive action.

The prompt and effective response by the alert police squad forced the attackers to flee the scene. No casualties were reported, and the entire police force stationed at Gambila remained safe and unharmed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, lauded the bravery and professionalism of the Lakki Marwat police personnel for their courageous response in thwarting the attack.

Additionally, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, commended the Gambila police for their timely and effective operation.

Read More: Security forces foil infiltration attempt, 30 khawarij killed

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.

