KP police thwart terrorist attack in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Dharey Pul police post in Bannu late last night, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), the swift response by police personnel stationed at the post prevented the assault.

The CPO reported that a group of 18 to 19 terrorists, some riding eight motorcycles and others crawling toward the post, attempted a coordinated attack.

The group, belonging to the Fitna al-Khawarij, aimed to target an IT camera as part of their planned assault. They opened fire on the police post from multiple directions, the CPO stated.

Following a robust counter-response from the police, the attackers were forced to flee, unable to achieve their objective.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to thwart foreign-backed efforts to destabilise Balochistan, vowing to decisively defeat nefarious designs of hostile elements.

The resolve was expressed during the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah,” the forum reaffirmed.

“The real face of all foreign and domestic elements, the nexus between them and their endeavours to induce chaos and thrive on it stand fully exposed and will be dealt without impunity“.