KP police to establish Pakistan’s first drone technology unit

PESHAWAR: In a major step to boost counterterrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have decided to establish Pakistan’s first dedicated drone technology unit, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to police authorities, the new drone unit will be set up at the Nowshera Police Training Centre. It will feature a wide range of advanced systems, including anti-drone technology, surveillance drones, attack drones, operational drones, and jamming systems.

Officials said initial groundwork for the unit has already begun. A specialized IT team has been assigned to design and develop the system, while personnel selected for the unit are undergoing specialized drone-technology training. A modern IT course has also been launched for the first batch of the unit.

The upcoming drone unit will be equipped with high-resolution drone cameras, attack drones, and advanced jamming equipment. Police officials added that KP Police successfully conducted trial flights and technology tests last month.

Once training is completed, drone teams will be deployed across multiple districts, with priority placement in the southern regions, where militants have increasingly been using drones in recent attacks.

The initiative follows KP Police’s earlier decision to form a specialized Sniper Squad equipped with advanced weaponry and modern tactical training.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar, the sniper units will be deployed in mountainous valleys, border belts, and southern districts as part of ongoing counterterror operations.

Each unit consists of 10 highly trained personnel capable of engaging concealed or long-range targets with precision.